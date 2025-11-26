Country Trust Bank Acquires 291,970 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3,140.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,970 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

