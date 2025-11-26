Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Stock Price Up 80.8% – What’s Next?

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares were up 80.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.70 and last traded at GBX 12.68. Approximately 650,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,276% from the average daily volume of 47,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.01.

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51.

About Walker Crips Group

(Get Free Report)

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.