Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,586,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Veralto by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

