Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

