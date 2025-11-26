Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,405,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,159,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

