Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.