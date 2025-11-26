Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3,031.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000.

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

