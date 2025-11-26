Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,122 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $48,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Watsco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.00.

Watsco Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $342.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.76. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.05 and a 12-month high of $565.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.