Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 21,818 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $67,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. National Pension Service increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $157.35 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.