Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 7,980 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Graco were worth $57,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 41.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The business had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

