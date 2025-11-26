Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 73,603 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $54,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 65.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Paycom Software
In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Paycom Software Stock Up 3.2%
Paycom Software stock opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.87 and a 200-day moving average of $220.62. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.50 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
