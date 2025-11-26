Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 484,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $60,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

