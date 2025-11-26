Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth $358,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 1,409.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This trade represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.