Workiva Inc. $WK Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Workiva were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Workiva from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE WK opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

