Summit Global Investments Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

