Summit Global Investments Lowers Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,846 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,947,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,297 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,365,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

