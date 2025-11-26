Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 7,394 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lessened its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 47.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 46.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other news, CEO Brian J. Blaser acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $501,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,234.22. The trade was a 389.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $124,306.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,335.20. This trade represents a 221.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.35. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $699.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.20.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

