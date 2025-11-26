Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,928,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ICU Medical by 992.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 118,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 850.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 110,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,326,000 after buying an additional 108,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total value of $132,376.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,456 shares in the company, valued at $776,607.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $180,439.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,977.90. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICUI opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $175.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

