11,585 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $34,284,000.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion and a PE ratio of -49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Arete upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $482,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,478,175.45. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,424,713.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,958,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,167,006. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,767,065 shares of company stock worth $4,203,496,471 over the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

