9,159 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

