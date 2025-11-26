JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $201.76 Million Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 861,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $201,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. AGCO’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

