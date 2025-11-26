SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $801,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter worth $405,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everus Construction Group by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Everus Construction Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

ECG opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Everus Construction Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

