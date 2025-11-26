SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,941 Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. $NG

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novagold Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Novagold Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novagold Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Novagold Resources stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 26.91 and a current ratio of 26.91. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.77.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

