SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,937 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Revvity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the second quarter worth $226,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.75 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Revvity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVTY. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Read Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.