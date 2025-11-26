Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,012 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $52,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $293.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

