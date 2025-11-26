Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,930 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of National Fuel Gas worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 355.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.