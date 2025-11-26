Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 92.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 205,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after buying an additional 820,422 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $137.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.13%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,240. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.