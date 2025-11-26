Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.77 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

