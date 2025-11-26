Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $56,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 103.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of QTWO opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 151.40 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

