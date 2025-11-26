Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOC. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The business had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 303,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

