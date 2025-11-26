Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 70,469 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,469 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $21,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

