Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

