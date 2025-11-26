Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Entruity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 165,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

