Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Kyndryl worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 4.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after purchasing an additional 225,031 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.84. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

