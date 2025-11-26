Wabtec $WAB Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Wabtec worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,532,000 after buying an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 8.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,267,000 after acquiring an additional 180,786 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,062,000 after acquiring an additional 398,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wabtec by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wabtec news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Read Our Latest Report on WAB

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wabtec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.