39,486 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,862,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 870,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.