PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $213,092,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $53,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 143.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,496,000 after buying an additional 455,754 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,248.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,936,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of PHM opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

