Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,422 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Teradyne worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Teradyne by 189.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 195.5% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $191.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.