17,612 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA PPA opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.81. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
