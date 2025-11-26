Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PHB

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

