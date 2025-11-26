Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,560 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $294,793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 704.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,853,000 after purchasing an additional 833,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $204.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.