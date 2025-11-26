Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,435 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

