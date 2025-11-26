77,089 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 493,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

