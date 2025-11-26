Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,066,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,551 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,458,000 after purchasing an additional 360,678 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 842,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54,208 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

JNK stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

