Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after buying an additional 4,920,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,710,000 after buying an additional 1,065,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

SCHF stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

