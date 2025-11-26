Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 204.1% in the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.