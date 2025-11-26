Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 49,944 Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF $GQI

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQIFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GQI. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 92,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 329,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GQI stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3832 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

About Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

