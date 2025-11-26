Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWP opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

