Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,640 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,584,523,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,795,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,517,000. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,957,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $598.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $592.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $623.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

