Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $123.91.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.